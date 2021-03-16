New York State eliminating most Regents exams this year

NEW YORK STATE – The New York State Board of Regents is scaling back the use of Regents exams this year.

The Board announced yesterday that students need only pass the course to receive Regents credit this year.

And it plans to only administer 4 Regents exams for Algebra 1, English Language Arts, Living Environment and Earth Science.

Those tests are meant to satisfy a federal testing requirement that the U-S Education Department refused to cancel.

The state is till seeking federal waivers of assessments for students in grades 3 and 8.