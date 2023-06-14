BINGHAMTON,NY (WIVT/WBGH) The New York State DMV has teamed up with law enforcement to crackdown on underage drinking and the use of fake identification at local concert venues throughout the summer.

The operation is set to prevent the sale of alcohol to those who are underage to reduce drinking and driving incidents. The plan went into effect June 13 and will be enforced until September 17 by state and local police. In total, 28 underage drinking enforcement details are scheduled to be enforced at concert venues and parks statewide.

“Our investigators are well-trained to spot fake IDs, and we have added security measures that make our licenses and non-driver IDs increasingly difficult to counterfeit,” said Mark JF Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governers Traffic Safety Committe “You may think we’re trying to spoil your fun, but it is not fun to end up in a hospital, a jail or a morgue from a night spent drinking when you’re underage.”

Last year, more than 550 people received tickets during the seasonal crackdown on the use of fake IDs and underage drinking.