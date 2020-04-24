New York State Division I basketball coaches team up against the spread of COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Both Binghamton University head basketball coaches have joined an alliance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bethann Shapiro Ord and Tommy Dempsey have joined up with the 42 other Division I basketball head coaches in the state to form Team New York.

The alliance is designed to have each coach use his or her platform to send messages about the necessary actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ord saw this as an opportunity to join in the fight and help be a part of the solution.

“We have so many people that are on the front lines. All the health care workers. I mean, numerous people. Groceries, you know, they’re doing their job. And I don’t think it’s hard to ask for us to try to really do our job by staying inside,” says Ord.

Dempsey is used to being the person delivering the message to his squad.

Now, as his analogy goes, we all need to be good teammates in order for everyone to succeed.

“Let’s say Governor Cuomo is our coach. You know, if we can buy into our coach, whether we always think it’s the best thing for us or not, that’s what being a great teammate is. It’s whether it benefits you, or it doesn’t benefit you, you’re bought into the message of the coach,” sayd Dempsey.

The alliance was started by the New York RENS, an AAU basketball organization, and also includes big name coaches such as Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Iona’s Rick Pitino.