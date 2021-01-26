New York State Department of Transportation holds meeting regarding Route 363 redesign

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is holding an online meeting this week to discuss plans for a massive redesign of a major Binghamton roadway.

On Thursday, The DOT will be laying out 2 detailed plans on a redesign effort of Route 363 in Binghamton.

The 2 plans feature significant overhauls to the stretch of 363 between Carroll Street and the State Street and North Shore Drive intersection.

According to Scott Cook of the DOT, the construction will cost between 15.2 million and 21 million dollars depending on the proposal.

However, the cost will be covered entirely by funds from Governor Cuomo’s 2016 New York Rising plan.

With further plans for a Greenway that expands into Vestal, Cook sees this as a way to connect downtown with people from all across the area no matter how they get around.

“This project is a key part of making Binghamton, and Broome County, a more walkable, healthier, commuting community. It’s going to offer more recreation for people who want to use the trails. It’s going to really be a nice, little gateway into downtown,” says Cook.

Cook added that once a proposal is decided on, they plan on having a completed design report in the spring of 2022, with hopes of breaking ground that construction season.

He also gave a rough estimate of an 18-month construction timeline, with no plans for off-site detours.

If you would like to be a part of the meeting this Thursday, it is at 5 P-M and the link can be found at DOT.NY.Gov/363Gateway.