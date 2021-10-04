New York State Department of Health reports vaccine card fraud in Madison County

NEW YORK STATE – The New York State Department of Health is reported a Madison County man who allegedly forged his vaccination card.

24 year-old Devin Kemp of Eaton, New York is charged with possession of a forged instrument and was arrested.

The Department of Health says that they take the vaccination program very seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement to crack down on forged vaccine documentation.

New Yorkers can report vaccine related fraud by calling 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226). Or you can email STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov.

