New York State delays renter evictions and stalls foreclosures again

ALBANY, NY – New York State has delayed renter evictions again and has also stalled foreclosures.

Governor Cuomo signed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 last week.

The governor’s office says the bill will allow struggling people and families to stay where they are without getting evicted from their apartments.

It also closes foreclosure proceedings, and affects negative credit reporting, and credit discrimination relating to the pandemic.

Cuomo first paused residential evictions back in March when the pandemic first began.

The delay has now been extended until May 1st of this year.