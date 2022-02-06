NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I’m so proud of the work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “The trends continue to be promising, but it is important we continue to be vigilant so we can keep positivity rates low. If you haven’t, get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as possible, it is our best weapon against this virus.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 161,261

– 161,261 Total Positive – 5,680

– 5,680 Percent Positive – 3.52%

– 3.52% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.87%

– 4.87% Patient Hospitalization – 5,147 (-319)

– 5,147 (-319) Patients Newly Admitted – 558

– 558 Patients in ICU – 854 (-32)

– 854 (-32) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 494 (-13)

– 494 (-13) Total Discharges – 277,144 (+756)

– 277,144 (+756) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 68

– 68 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,620

– 53,620 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730

– 66,730 Total vaccine doses administered – 36,183,980

– 36,183,980 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,088

– 42,088 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,601

– 311,601 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%

– 91.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%

– 82.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.8%

– 84.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%

– 80.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%

– 70.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%

– 80.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.2%

– 72.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.9%

– 87.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Capital Region 59.32 53.54 54.72 Central New York 77.11 71.22 65.08 Finger Lakes 49.79 44.21 39.45 Long Island 35.81 33.59 32.81 Mid-Hudson 37.81 35.28 32.68 Mohawk Valley 67.70 62.11 58.14 New York City 34.88 31.78 30.29 North Country 85.75 78.42 73.48 Southern Tier 72.15 65.51 57.93 Western New York 53.80 48.80 44.80 Statewide 43.76 40.05 37.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Capital Region 8.32% 7.77% 8.46% Central New York 10.87% 9.79% 9.65% Finger Lakes 8.42% 7.91% 7.55% Long Island 5.81% 5.49% 5.31% Mid-Hudson 5.19% 4.93% 4.56% Mohawk Valley 8.34% 8.26% 7.95% New York City 3.35% 3.09% 2.93% North Country 11.44% 11.02% 11.09% Southern Tier 6.90% 6.76% 6.26% Western New York 9.46% 8.92% 8.76% Statewide 5.22% 4.87% 4.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Bronx 3.11% 2.97% 3.03% Kings 3.30% 2.93% 2.74% New York 2.95% 2.77% 2.63% Queens 3.84% 3.63% 3.35% Richmond 4.33% 3.85% 3.63%

Yesterday, 5,680 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,830,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,701 376 Allegany 8,486 27 Broome 43,021 55 Cattaraugus 14,739 24 Cayuga 15,230 22 Chautauqua 22,798 34 Chemung 20,435 28 Chenango 8,801 16 Clinton 15,371 44 Columbia 9,582 8 Cortland 9,993 22 Delaware 7,361 15 Dutchess 62,229 35 Erie 202,405 197 Essex 5,219 14 Franklin 8,628 35 Fulton 11,898 41 Genesee 13,317 13 Greene 8,247 15 Hamilton 803 0 Herkimer 13,199 26 Jefferson 18,904 43 Lewis 5,965 8 Livingston 11,192 15 Madison 12,300 20 Monroe 146,948 187 Montgomery 11,322 33 Nassau 394,006 396 Niagara 46,384 47 NYC 2,245,924 2,174 Oneida 50,846 74 Onondaga 103,968 128 Ontario 18,906 33 Orange 103,972 97 Orleans 8,381 12 Oswego 23,881 53 Otsego 9,291 19 Putnam 22,978 20 Rensselaer 30,021 121 Rockland 90,183 116 Saratoga 43,901 117 Schenectady 31,563 59 Schoharie 4,760 7 Schuyler 3,272 4 Seneca 5,550 18 St. Lawrence 19,555 47 Steuben 18,888 37 Suffolk 418,536 392 Sullivan 17,812 16 Tioga 10,205 19 Tompkins 16,709 31 Ulster 30,113 39 Warren 12,847 16 Washington 11,491 24 Wayne 16,425 23 Westchester 243,771 175 Wyoming 8,087 9 Yates 3,190 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 248 166 66.90% 82 33.10% Central New York 156 113 72.40% 43 27.60% Finger Lakes 497 249 50.10% 248 49.90% Long Island 803 400 49.80% 403 50.20% Mid-Hudson 500 277 55.40% 223 44.60% Mohawk Valley 110 63 57.30% 47 42.70% New York City 2,147 1,016 47.30% 1,131 52.70% North Country 110 53 48.20% 57 51.80% Southern Tier 167 84 50.30% 83 49.70% Western New York 409 214 52.30% 195 47.70% Statewide 5,147 2,635 51.20% 2,512 48.80%

Yesterday, 68 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,620. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Erie 5 Fulton 2 Kings 7 Lewis 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Nassau 7 New York 10 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 9 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Suffolk 4 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 2

Yesterday, 7,593 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,582 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 960,183 157 Central New York 642,200 210 Finger Lakes 858,413 193 Long Island 2,159,450 867 Mid-Hudson 1,687,775 621 Mohawk Valley 323,156 61 New York City 7,925,468 5,093 North Country 301,101 51 Southern Tier 436,919 73 Western New York 949,540 267 Statewide 16,244,205 7,593

People woth complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 876,427 313 Central New York 592,685 334 Finger Lakes 792,812 390 Long Island 1,908,203 1,553 Mid-Hudson 1,473,456 942 Mohawk Valley 299,368 123 New York City 6,976,910 8,133 North Country 271,691 125 Southern Tier 398,747 167 Western New York 868,176 502 Statewide 14,458,475 12,582

Booster/Additional Shots: