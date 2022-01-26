NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update on New York State’s progress combating COVID-19 for January 26th.

“I am grateful for all the hard work New Yorkers have put in to bring infections down, but our fight is not over yet.” Governor Hochul said. “It is important that we continue to wear our masks and get vaccinated. For the parents hesitating to get their children vaccinated, thousands of young New Yorkers across the state have already gotten their shot – it is safe, free, widely available, and the best way to protect your children and keep them in school.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 229,992
  • Total Positive – 16,519
  • Percent Positive – 7.18%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 9.11%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 9,335 (-519)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,073
  • Patients in ICU – 1355 (-78)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 796 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 267,121 (+1,282)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 158
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,305


The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.     

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,250

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.     

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,629,331
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,121
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 469,438
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.9%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.5%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

RegionSunday, January 23, 2022Monday, January 24, 2022Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Capital Region123.69118.90116.99
Central New York156.61155.08155.37
Finger Lakes103.97101.65101.66
Long Island99.8993.7090.51
Mid-Hudson103.8895.1889.57
Mohawk Valley132.35129.79130.43
New York City127.49116.48108.12
North Country134.31135.16133.46
Southern Tier120.82119.60119.31
Western New York119.66120.14117.81
Statewide119.67112.48107.47

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSunday, January 23, 2022Monday, January 24, 2022Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Capital Region13.21%12.48%12.20%
Central New York16.84%16.33%15.49%
Finger Lakes14.38%14.18%13.56%
Long Island11.67%11.32%10.88%
Mid-Hudson10.17%9.62%8.92%
Mohawk Valley13.04%12.74%12.05%
New York City8.01%7.68%7.03%
North Country15.50%15.37%15.43%
Southern Tier10.68%9.96%9.55%
Western New York15.97%16.03%15.45%
Statewide10.00%9.69%9.11%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSunday, January 23, 2022Monday, January 24, 2022Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Bronx7.35%6.94%6.36%
Kings7.52%7.36%6.58%
New York7.29%6.96%6.42%
Queens9.61%9.12%8.54%
Richmond8.89%8.39%7.78%

Yesterday, 16,519 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,726,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany54,668262
Allegany8,16043
Broome41,519100
Cattaraugus14,124100
Cayuga14,66669
Chautauqua21,964132
Chemung19,714101
Chenango8,39937
Clinton14,18995
Columbia9,19962
Cortland9,51453
Delaware7,03548
Dutchess60,725190
Erie196,975874
Essex4,94340
Franklin8,18135
Fulton11,33768
Genesee12,90863
Greene7,98246
Hamilton7771
Herkimer12,706107
Jefferson17,935141
Lewis5,74335
Livingston10,76549
Madison11,734109
Monroe143,167435
Montgomery10,85355
Nassau387,8291,153
Niagara45,157217
NYC2,209,2426,385
Oneida49,084227
Onondaga99,999662
Ontario18,12999
Orange101,730316
Orleans8,12062
Oswego22,719189
Otsego8,86972
Putnam22,58152
Rensselaer28,771182
Rockland88,879410
Saratoga42,192196
Schenectady30,445109
Schoharie4,54229
Schuyler3,14220
Seneca5,26524
St. Lawrence18,566123
Steuben18,00088
Suffolk411,9091,377
Sullivan17,33095
Tioga9,70546
Tompkins15,847132
Ulster29,11258
Warren12,30960
Washington10,95661
Wayne15,74788
Westchester239,846570
Wyoming7,84947
Yates3,06820

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region39927969.9%12030.1%
Central New York27720272.9%7527.1%
Finger Lakes71638754.1%32945.9%
Long Island1,57688356.0%69344.0%
Mid-Hudson99259860.3%39439.7%
Mohawk Valley15811673.4%4226.6%
New York City4,3262,20651.0%2,12049.0%
North Country1187059.3%4840.7%
Southern Tier21011956.7%9143.3%
Western New York56332457.5%23942.5%
Statewide9,3355,18455.5%4,15144.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 158 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx14
Cattaraugus4
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Cortland1
Dutchess3
Erie12
Genesee1
Greene2
Kings32
Monroe7
Nassau8
New York8
Niagara2
Oneida2
Onondaga3
Ontario1
Orange2
Otsego1
Queens17
Richmond7
Rockland3
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk12
Ulster1
Washington1
Westchester5
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 13,562 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 15,092completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region956,416463870,837604
Central New York639,232438588,866366
Finger Lakes853,841476786,772538
Long Island2,144,4191,9661,888,7721,903
Mid-Hudson1,676,7001,5031,459,7841,433
Mohawk Valley321,832168297,467269
New York City7,868,0127,4796,898,9159,019
North Country299,458165269,626149
Southern Tier434,985243396,128241
Western New York944,098661860,787570
Statewide16,138,99313,56214,317,95415,092
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region423,9951,68013,422 
Central New York276,0491,71212,434 
Finger Lakes434,9652,01616,846 
Long Island865,6656,28146,171 
Mid-Hudson688,3754,37332,028 
Mohawk Valley147,7858825,730 
New York City2,123,50013,46798,372 
North Country129,2587115,918 
Southern Tier199,4678107,196 
Western New York474,1122,13917,198 
Statewide5,763,17134,071255,315 

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

1/25/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   6,0431.17%2,5041.66%3201.04%7,9202.73%891.44%1541.12%17,0301.69%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,3670.46%600.04%90.03%3,5271.22%841.36%1310.95%6,1780.61%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated   1,1330.22%5090.34%640.21%8,0962.79%50.08%790.57%9,8860.98%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose     1040.02%1,5601.03%5201.68%2,7170.94%20.03%100.07%4,9130.49%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,647 4,633 913 22,260 180 374 38,007 
Total ACTIVE employees506,267 146,252 29,997 267,495 5,985 13,388 969,384 
Grand Total515,914 150,885 30,910 289,755 6,165 13,762 1,007,391 

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 1/25/22. The denominators are active employees reported for 1/25/22 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.