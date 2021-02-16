New York State Cold Cases: The story of Carmen Vargas

NASSAU COUNTY – Today’s cold case from the New York State Police takes us to the town of Hempstead, New York, in Nassau County.

This 28 year-old case revolves around the supposed murder of 29 year-old New York City woman, Carmen Vargas.

Vargas was found on the right shoulder of the Meadowbrook State Parkway in 1989, reported by a passerby,

Vargas had her legs tied at her ankles, along with a towel around her neck. Her neck was also tied with a rope.

She was 5 foot 1, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a mini skirt and tank top.

The case has gone cold but is not closed, so anyone who knows anything about the homicide is asked to Troop L SP Farmingdale at (631)756-3300.