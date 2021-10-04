New York State Capitol looking for Christmas Trees

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas!

The New York State Office of General Services Commissioner is seeking two New York State spruce trees to be displayed in front of the capitol this holiday season.

One of the trees will be placed in the East Capitol Park and the other will be placed on the south of the Capitol on the Empire State Plaza.

The trees will be picked up at no cost to the property owner in mid-November to prepare for the December tree lighting ceremony.

Trees should be between 35 and 55 feet tall. If you have a tree you’d like to submit, please contact Kevin Ciampi at Kevin.Ciampi@ogs.ny.gov with your name, address, a photo of the tree, its location and a phone number