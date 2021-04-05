New York State budget still not passed

ALBANY, NY – The New York State budget remains several days overdue, and some big topics remain increasing taxes on the wealthy and funding excluded workers.

That includes undocumented immigrants, and those recently released from incarceration.

Advocates marched down the state capitol concourse this afternoon calling for a $3.5 billion fund for excluded workers to be included in the state budget.

Some of them have been on a hunger strike for 21 days.

((Josh Pacheco, Advocate))

It is not lost on me that I received multiple stimulus packages, that I received a multitude of pandemic assistance in unemployment insurance, and I know that that money came from their taxes too.

The Fund Excluded Workers Coalition says the money would help about 275-thousand excluded workers, and they want it to be accessible.

((Marcela Mitaynes, NYS Assemblymember))

These folks have not received any money for over a year. They have families and they have children to feed. They are tired of asking.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt has spoken out against the fund saying:

“As New York families and businesses fight for their physical and economic well being, Democrats are raising taxes and using your federal stimulus dollars to enact a radical agenda rather than helping veterans, small main street businesses, teachers and senior citizens.”

We’ve not heard directly from the Governor on the issue. At a closed press event earlier today, he had this to say seemingly about the budget:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

We’re working on a plan in Albany now that’s going to build a New York that is reimagined, reinvented, rebuilt, reunited, in a way never before.

The State Comptroller’s Office has said if a state budget is not adopted by today there could be a delay for 39,000 state workers’ paychecks.

So far one budget bill, the debt services bill has passed.

It’s not clear when lawmakers plan to pass the rest of the budget.