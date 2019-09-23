New York State bans flavored vapes; retailers can sell for two more weeks

ALBANY N.Y – The ban on flavored e-cigarette sales in New York State took effect immediately last week.

But, that hasn’t stopped retailers from selling off what they have left.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains why.

On Tuesday, the state was the first in the country to put a flavored e-cig ban into place.

((Howard Zucker, NYS DOH Commissioner))

The flavors are bringing these children into the market. And, so we needed to address that.

The new rule includes a fine of up to $2,000 per violation for stores that sell the products.

But, retailers like this one in Elmira are still advertising the sale– and at a discounted rate.

We asked the Department of Health about it, and here’s what they had to say:

“Regulations banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, other than menthol and tobacco flavors, went into effect on September 17. However, the Department of Health is providing retailers with an approximate two-week grace period before conducting visits to enforce the flavoring ban beginning on Friday, October 4.”

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca