New York State Attorney General: Gov. Cuomo resignation is a ‘step towards justice’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.

In response, New York State Attorney General Letitia James thanks Gov. Cuomo for his contributions to New York, but also considered his resignation a “step towards justice.”

James stated the following on Tuesday:

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice. “I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

One week ago, AG James announced the conclusion of a nearly five-month-long independent investigation into the governor. The investigation, found Gov. Cuomo in violation of state and federal laws after he sexually harassed multiple state employees and women outside the administration.

The investigation conducted by two lawyers chosen by James, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.” The investigators spoke with 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence.

Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021.