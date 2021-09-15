New York sees lowest youth cigarette smoking rate on record

FILE – This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lung cancer is the nation’s top cancer killer, causing more than 135,000 deaths each year. Smoking is the chief cause and quitting the best protection. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Health Department is sharing good news regarding youth smoking.

Overall, the NYS youth smoking rate has reached its all time low, as less than 3% of high school students smoked cigarettes in 2020, down from 27.1% back in 2000.

Additionally, the use of e-cigarettes declined for the first time since the state began monitoring the use of the products. From 2018 to 2020, the e-cigarette use rate among high schools dropped from 27.5% to 22.5%.

“The record low youth smoking rate is a reflection of the work that New York State and local communities have done to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke and create tobacco-free places to live, work and play, but continued youth use of other tobacco products, including vaping, is troubling, and there’s still work to be done. “said Nikole Hurlbert, Reality Check Coordinator for Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga.