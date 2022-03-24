NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is looking to increase the profitability of its apple industry.

To reach this goal, the New York State Apple Marketing Order Advisory Board is currently seeking proposals from organizations capable of performing market research or those with strategic marketing experience.

According to the Board, it is specifically interested in projects that identify the following:

Marketing opportunities for New York apples created by the growing craft beverage industry

Methods for manufacturing cost-effective or sustainable retail packaging

Underserved export martkets and evaluating prospects

Projecting market performance of apples by variety over the next ten years

Market opportunities for fresh or processed apples procured by schools or institutions

The Board is also seeking proposals from entities interested in developing new approaches to increasing New York apple sales.

Those interested must submit a detailed proposal to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets by April 11, 2022.

Proposals selected through this request would be funded by the Apple Marketing Order.

The Department of Agriculture will also hold a webinar on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:00 am, to address questions from organizations interested in submitting a proposal.

For more information on the proposal requirements, or to submit a proposal, email William.Shattuck@agriculture.ny.gov or call (518) 485-7306.