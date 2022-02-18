ALBANY, NY – The New York State Department of Heath has canceled a Monday deadline for healthcare workers in the state to receive their vaccine booster shot.

As NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us, this comes after healthcare alliances voiced concerns over staffing shortages.

New York State Department of Health now saying that it will reassess in 3 months what additional steps need to be taken to increase the number of booster shots among heathcare workers.

“They are doing the right thing. If they did nothing we would have had thousands of people that would either have to get the vaccine by Monday or lose their jobs,” says Stec.

This announcement comes after the Healthcare association of New York state asked for a 90 day extension and a letter signed by 16 Republican Senators to Governor Hochul, stated that the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance indicates the registered nurse vacancy is over 25 percent in Upstate and Rural Hospitals.

The alliance representing roughly 45 hospitals and healthcare systems in the state.

“Last week we Surveyed 37 of our facilities— 27,000 employees in 37 hospitals had not been boosted late last week,” says Gary.

He says that number is close to 40 percent of the employees they represent—-adding efforts are being made to help get them boosted, but many wouldn’t have made the booster deadline if it were still on Monday.

“After walking through fire for us collectively for the past 2 years, they deserve much better than that and again, it just didn’t make sense to say we’d rather not have you work in our hospitals if you don’t get this booster. So the department of health finally got this one right,” says Stec.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Basset says this decision was made to avoid major staffing issues in an already overstressed healthcare system.

She says 75 percent of healthcare workers have or is willing to receive their booster.. but this will give them more time to do so