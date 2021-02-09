New York Republicans holding nursing home briefing

Sen. Robert Ortt, R-Lockport speaks against legislation of the Green Light Bill granting undocumented Immigrant driver’s licenses during a Senate session at the state Capitol Monday, June 17, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican lawmakers representing New York are holding a press conference at noon on Tuesday. State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R-Lockport), Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Fulton), and U.S. Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) are scheduled to stream the press conference from the State Capitol via Facebook Live.

Ortt, Barclay, and Reed say they will talk about their efforts to secure justice for New York families who lost loved ones at nursing homes during the coronavirus outbreak. The three Republicans blame the deaths on “Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They say they plan to highlight requests to the Department of Justice to launch a federal investigation to give the public answers and accountability.