New York ranked 8th best state for working dads

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Father’s Day fast-approaching, a new report has determined which states are the best for working dads.
The personal finance website WalletHub has released the results of its 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Dads study, after comparing the 50 states and District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of “friendliness” toward working dads.
The data sets in the study ranged from the average length of the work day for males, child-care costs and share of men in good or better health.
Many states on the East Coast of the United States ranked in the top ten. This included Massachusetts as the best state for working dads, and New York ranked as the eighth best. Nevada was determined to be the worst state for working dads.
Key findings determined New York to have the following, which resulted in its higher ranking:
- Lowest unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18
- Best day care quality
- Fourth highest male life expectancy
Additional findings for New York included it having the 11th lowest average length of a work day for males and 15th lowest male uninsured rate. The State also ranked 25th for percent of physically active men, and 27th for child-care costs.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia are compared in the table below.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Economic & Social Well-Being
|Work-Life Balance
|Child Care
|Health
|1
|Massachusetts
|72.99
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|District of Columbia
|68.06
|2
|3
|6
|10
|3
|Minnesota
|63.51
|1
|17
|2
|1
|4
|New Jersey
|63.21
|6
|10
|5
|16
|5
|Connecticut
|62.79
|4
|12
|7
|4
|6
|Rhode Island
|60.70
|27
|2
|16
|6
|7
|Vermont
|59.63
|28
|7
|4
|9
|8
|New York
|57.88
|37
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Wisconsin
|57.36
|10
|13
|15
|15
|10
|North Dakota
|56.82
|9
|20
|10
|12
|11
|Washington
|55.44
|23
|4
|32
|13
|12
|Illinois
|55.36
|15
|19
|11
|22
|13
|Hawaii
|54.25
|45
|5
|17
|3
|14
|Maryland
|54.01
|12
|28
|14
|14
|15
|New Hampshire
|54.00
|5
|49
|8
|17
|16
|Iowa
|53.85
|11
|18
|25
|8
|17
|Virginia
|53.69
|7
|40
|9
|20
|18
|Nebraska
|48.87
|14
|39
|29
|18
|19
|Delaware
|48.67
|24
|36
|13
|24
|20
|Maine
|48.47
|35
|11
|27
|33
|21
|Kansas
|48.23
|18
|23
|31
|28
|22
|Missouri
|48.22
|16
|26
|23
|40
|23
|Ohio
|47.93
|8
|27
|37
|35
|24
|Pennsylvania
|47.67
|13
|37
|34
|25
|25
|Montana
|46.87
|36
|16
|22
|23
|26
|South Dakota
|46.85
|19
|48
|20
|21
|27
|Colorado
|46.77
|21
|38
|24
|11
|28
|Indiana
|46.66
|22
|35
|18
|38
|29
|Michigan
|46.03
|17
|32
|36
|29
|30
|Utah
|46.01
|25
|29
|28
|19
|31
|Kentucky
|45.24
|31
|22
|19
|44
|32
|Tennessee
|44.36
|26
|42
|12
|45
|33
|Wyoming
|44.18
|20
|47
|21
|34
|34
|Oregon
|44.10
|48
|9
|38
|27
|35
|California
|41.48
|50
|6
|50
|7
|36
|Alaska
|40.77
|38
|15
|44
|31
|37
|North Carolina
|40.50
|30
|45
|33
|32
|38
|Texas
|39.36
|29
|50
|30
|39
|39
|Florida
|39.29
|46
|33
|26
|36
|40
|Georgia
|37.31
|33
|51
|35
|41
|41
|Arizona
|37.15
|47
|24
|41
|30
|42
|Arkansas
|36.93
|41
|21
|45
|46
|43
|Oklahoma
|35.44
|40
|31
|40
|49
|44
|Idaho
|35.14
|42
|25
|51
|26
|45
|South Carolina
|34.75
|39
|46
|43
|42
|46
|Alabama
|34.44
|34
|44
|46
|47
|47
|West Virginia
|33.60
|44
|34
|42
|50
|48
|Mississippi
|33.58
|43
|41
|39
|51
|49
|Louisiana
|32.94
|32
|43
|49
|48
|50
|New Mexico
|32.19
|51
|14
|47
|43
|51
|Nevada
|31.70
|49
|30
|48
|37
Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website. All statistics referred to families with children aged zero to 17 in which the father is present.