New York ranked 3rd worst state for doctors

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the worst states for doctors compared to other states.
In 2020 many medical jobs were among the highest-paying in the nation. The recent report, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Doctors, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub identified the “best states for those in the business of saving lives.”
The report compared the 50 states ad the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics with data sets ranging from the average annual wage, to hospitals per capita.
However New York was determined to be the third worst state for doctors in the country, with Rhode Island being the worst and Montana being the highest ranking.
Specific findings that contributed to New York’s low ranking are listed below:
- Seventh lowest average annual wage of physicians
- Second lowest hospitals per capita
- Third lowest projected physicians per capita by 2028
- Four-way tie with Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Alaska for lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita
- Least expensive annual malpractice liability insurance
New York was also found to have the second most punitive state medical boards and ranked 28th for projected rate of population aged 65 and older by 2030.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Opportunity & Competition
|Medical Environment
|1
|Montana
|69.63
|24
|4
|2
|Minnesota
|67.07
|20
|9
|3
|Idaho
|66.95
|16
|6
|4
|Wisconsin
|66.47
|15
|12
|5
|Kansas
|64.76
|7
|8
|6
|Tennessee
|64.36
|9
|15
|7
|North Dakota
|64.21
|28
|23
|8
|Nebraska
|63.51
|6
|3
|9
|Mississippi
|62.64
|12
|29
|10
|Iowa
|62.45
|4
|32
|11
|Arizona
|62.04
|17
|34
|12
|Alabama
|61.75
|1
|28
|13
|Maine
|60.88
|41
|1
|14
|South Dakota
|59.56
|11
|50
|15
|Georgia
|58.61
|29
|20
|16
|Utah
|58.58
|48
|2
|17
|Oklahoma
|58.51
|2
|26
|18
|Louisiana
|58.29
|19
|30
|19
|Nevada
|57.92
|40
|38
|20
|Kentucky
|57.77
|13
|45
|21
|West Virginia
|57.52
|30
|42
|22
|Indiana
|56.88
|3
|17
|23
|Missouri
|56.60
|5
|33
|24
|Texas
|55.99
|25
|7
|25
|North Carolina
|55.94
|8
|5
|26
|Wyoming
|55.90
|26
|48
|27
|Washington
|55.56
|36
|21
|28
|Colorado
|55.33
|38
|14
|29
|Michigan
|54.76
|21
|19
|30
|Florida
|53.52
|23
|27
|31
|Pennsylvania
|53.19
|35
|24
|32
|Arkansas
|52.84
|10
|31
|33
|Ohio
|52.66
|14
|35
|34
|South Carolina
|52.35
|18
|44
|35
|Vermont
|52.34
|42
|10
|36
|California
|52.29
|47
|13
|37
|Virginia
|51.92
|37
|18
|38
|New Mexico
|51.67
|34
|40
|39
|Oregon
|51.42
|32
|25
|40
|Illinois
|50.50
|27
|51
|41
|Maryland
|50.42
|46
|37
|42
|New Hampshire
|50.36
|22
|43
|43
|Hawaii
|48.07
|44
|39
|44
|Connecticut
|47.37
|49
|22
|45
|Delaware
|47.27
|31
|36
|46
|Massachusetts
|45.68
|50
|16
|47
|New Jersey
|44.91
|43
|41
|48
|District of Columbia
|44.68
|51
|11
|49
|New York
|44.38
|45
|47
|50
|Alaska
|42.78
|33
|49
|51
|Rhode Island
|39.73
|39
|46
To read more from the study, visit the WalletHub website.