ALBANY, NY – With Russia invading portions of Ukraine, Governor Kathy Hochul is increasing the state’s readiness for Russian interference by ramping up cybersecurity and continuing to monitor threats.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine spoke with state lawmakers and cyber security experts about strategies for keeping New Yorkers safe.

Governor Hochul says she’s in regular touch the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, saying New York State is an attractive target for cyber criminals—since it’s a leader in areas such as finance, healthcare, energy and transportation.

That’s why she is announcing the Joint Security Operation Center, which will connect federal, state, and local governments.

To help municipalities strengthen their cyber security, $30 million will be allocated to to them.

Hochul’s proposed budget includes $62 million dollars in cyber security protections, which is more than doubled from last year.

“it’s important to determine how that will be laid out, but I think a commitment to cyber security is essential,” says Senator Joe Griffo.

Professor David Turestsky says Russia has been active in the United States before by waging a cyber security operation and information campaign.

“at times they have also been in the electric grid in the United States, they have been in unclassified systems reportedly in the White House and State Department, so attention to the United States Government would not be a new thing,” says Turestsky.

Michael Stamas of GreyCastle Security, says national and international events such as this, do have a tendency to amplify cybersecurity incidents. He shares some advice on how to protect yourself.

“I think multi-factor authentication with key accounts, primarily sensitive accounts where you have your financial information, your healthcare information. Leverage strong passwords. Don’t use passwords that can be found in the dictionary. If you do use a dictionary word, supplement some of those letters with a character such as a percent sign or an exclamation point. Something along those lines,” says Stamas.