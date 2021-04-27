New York losing one congressional seat in House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New York will lose a seat in the House of Representatives based on numbers released Monday by the Census Bureau.

The state will have 26 seats in the House down from 27.

It’s not yet clear which part of New York caused the loss of a seat in the House although there’s speculation that an Upstate district will be eliminated.

The Census says if they had 89 more New Yorkers filled of out the census, the state wouldn’t have lost the congressional seat.

The last seat went to Minnesota and New York was next in line.

