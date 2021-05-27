New York Legislature legalizes blood on medical helicopters

NEW YORK STATE – A Greater Binghamton man’s experience receiving lifesaving blood from a Pennsylvania based medical helicopter has inspired a new law passed this week by the New York State Legislature.

The Assembly joined the Senate in approving a bill that allows medevac choppers based in New York to carry blood to give to trauma patients.

It now awaits Governor Cuomo’s signature in order to become law.

New York is the only state in the nation that doesn’t allow helicopters like Sidney-based LifeNet to transport blood products.

Travis Flanagan has been a major proponent of the legislation.

In March, he suffered a life-threatening farming accident that resulted in the amputation of both of his legs below the knee.

By a stroke of luck, LifeNet was on another call so the Guthrie Air helicopter was dispatched.

Flanagan believes the blood on board helped to save his life.

He tells NewsChannel 34 that he is ecstatic that action has been taken just 3 months after his accident brought attention to the issue.

Both Senator Fred Akshar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo cited his experience in advocating for the law.