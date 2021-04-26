New York launches online learner permit tests for passenger vehicles, motorcycles

NEW YORK (WETM) – Online learner permit test for Class D (passenger vehicles) and Class M (motorcycles) is now available to New Yorkers statewide.

This new service allows New Yorkers to begin the permit application process and take the test from the comfort of their home, saving the customer significant time in the DMV office.

Taking and passing the permit test online does not allow a person to drive. After passing the online test, the applicant must still come to the DMV office to obtain their learner permit, however, “their visit will be quicker and more convenient and will allow a greater number of customers to be served.”

The new online application also provides a checklist of the necessary identification documents and requires customers to upload those documents before they are eligible to take the online permit test.

About the Online Permit Test

Before taking the permit test, the DMV encourages all customers to review the driver manual and take practice tests. Once a customer is ready to take the test online, they will first be asked to log into their NY.GOV ID account or create one if they do not have one already. This will help ensure the customer’s security when uploading their documents and will allow the customer to correct and re-upload their documents, if needed. Once a customer is logged in, has confirmed the type of permit they want, and uploaded their documents, they will be sent an email with a link to take the permit test online.

The online learner permit test on average takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. After successfully passing the online test, applicants will be asked to make a reservation so that they can go into a DMV office to have their picture taken and complete the application process.

All documentation that has been uploaded must be brought to the appointment. The documents must be originals or certified copies. Successful test takers have two years from the time they pass the test to schedule a reservation at the DMV and complete the application process.

All test takers must take the test without any outside assistance. A parent or guardian must supervise the test for 16- and 17-year-olds, and then must accompany the applicant to the DMV to finish the application process and certify that they supervised the test.

“As we continue to reimagine the future in a post-pandemic world, we need to focus on modernizing and improving the way we provide essential government services to New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new online permit test will make it faster and easier for New Yorkers to begin the process of applying for a driver learner permit from the comfort of their own homes, improving the overall customer experience while also reducing congestion in DMV offices.”

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We were excited to see so many New Yorkers take advantage of the online permit application during the pilot program and now, we are happy to offer this convenient option to all applicants across the state. This is another example of how we are improving the way we serve New Yorkers to make it faster, easier and more convenient for everyone.”