ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The statewide prevention program focused on creating healthy families is set to expand to all New York counties.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed on May 4 that $11 million in funding from the recently enacted State Budget will go towards the evidence-based Health Families New York program. This is a community outreach program that provides voluntary home visitation to expecting parents and families with infants./

Specifically, through the Office of Children and Family Service, Healthy Families New York promotes prenatal care, better birth outcomes and positive growth and development to improve factors such as parent-child bonding, maternal health, child health and school success.

According to Governor Hochul, the newly announced funding for the program will expand the program to every county in New York.

“Healthy Families New York is a proven program that has helped strengthen families and enhance the well-being of children across New York,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “It is paramount that we continue to make smart investments in evidence-based programs that provide direct support to children and families when they need it most. This funding will expand the proven Healthy Families New York program to every county, giving more young families the support they need to build healthy lives and help their children thrive.”

In total $9 million will be available through 2025 to fund proposals to serve counties that do not have the Healthy Families program. An additional $2 million will sustain technical assistance and necessary training and data systems.

Targeted counties include Cayuga, Chautauqua, Columbia, Essex, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Hamilton, Lewis, Montgomery, Nassau, Onondaga, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Warren, Washington and Wyoming.

The Office of Children and Family Service will be accepting proposals for this program until June 3, 2022. More information can be found on the OFS website.