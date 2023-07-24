UTICA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) AAA has conducted a survey on gas prices in the state of New York.
AAA Northeast revealed on July 24, the average gas price in New York is up three cents from last week ($3.67), averaging $3.70 per gallon. Today’s price is one cent higher than gas prices last month ($3.69) and .88 cents lower than July 24, 2022, gas prices ($4.58). New York’s average gas price is .11 cents higher than the national average.
“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast’s Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”
|Region
|Current Price*
|One Week Ago
|One Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|New York State
|$3.70
|$3.67
|$3.69
|$4.58
|Utica, NY
|$3.76
|$3.75
|$3.78
|$4.75
|Massachusetts
|$3.57
|$3.55
|$3.54
|$4.53
|Rhode Island
|$3.53
|$3.51
|$3.52
|$4.49
|Connecticut
|$3.64
|$3.61
|$3.64
|$4.39
*Prices as of July 24, 2023
For more information on up-to-date fuel prices across the state and nation, visit newsroom.aaanortheast.com.