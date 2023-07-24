UTICA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) AAA has conducted a survey on gas prices in the state of New York.

AAA Northeast revealed on July 24, the average gas price in New York is up three cents from last week ($3.67), averaging $3.70 per gallon. Today’s price is one cent higher than gas prices last month ($3.69) and .88 cents lower than July 24, 2022, gas prices ($4.58). New York’s average gas price is .11 cents higher than the national average.

“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast’s Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $3.70 $3.67 $3.69 $4.58 Utica, NY $3.76 $3.75 $3.78 $4.75 Massachusetts $3.57 $3.55 $3.54 $4.53 Rhode Island $3.53 $3.51 $3.52 $4.49 Connecticut $3.64 $3.61 $3.64 $4.39

*Prices as of July 24, 2023

For more information on up-to-date fuel prices across the state and nation, visit newsroom.aaanortheast.com.