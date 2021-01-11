New York expands those eligible for COVID vaccines in Phase 1B

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The group next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations has now been expanded.

When first released, Phase 1B included educators in grades K-12, first responders, public safety and transit workers, and those ages 75 and older. Now among those included in Phase 1B are all school district staff, childcare workers, and grocery store employees. Find a complete list of Phase 1B below.

Although vaccinations for Phase 1B individuals is now open, some counties are still inoculating Phase 1A groups. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 over the weekend that Phase 1B appointments for the vaccine will most likely not be open until Wednesday and the number of appointments available will depend on the number of doses the county receives from the state. Vaccine deliveries to the county happen on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

PHASE 1B