New York Electoral College casts votes

ALBANY, NY – Today marked the 59th meeting of the New York State Electoral College.

Twenty-nine electors from across the state including former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton met at the capitol this afternoon to cast their votes.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the proceedings and how they were adjusted this time around due to the pandemic.

((Rossana Rosado, New York Secretary of State))

It is a solemn and essential duty, a duty that is part of the fabric of our Constitution and our democracy.

New York’s electoral college gathered in the Assembly Chamber, the largest chamber in the Capitol to allow for social distancing.

The chamber was deep cleaned ahead of time, and plexiglass barriers were set up.

Electors also wore masks.

Some of the state’s electors included former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton, the senate majority leader, along with the mayors of Albany, buffalo and other regional leaders.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was selected to serve as the group’s president.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Present today are many distinguished elected officials and other accomplished individuals from across the state. They have traveled here to do the people’s business and cast New York State’s official vote in the 2020 presidential election.

New York is a winner-take-all state, so all electoral votes went to Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Elector and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who won the popular vote in 2016, but lost the electoral college tweeted:

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

States across the country are also holding their own electoral college meetings to cast votes today as well.

Today’s meeting in New York took less than an hour.

New York’s electors have unanimously agreed to forego their compensation as electors, and instead go to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight poverty.