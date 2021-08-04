New York early education system ranked 10th worst nationwide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With pre-school enrollment dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York’s early education system has been found to be one of the worst in the country.

This was determined by a study conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, which compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Data sets in the study ranged from a share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program to number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in these programs.

New York ranked tenth worst overall with low rankings in quality and access. The study also found that Arkansas has the best early education system, ranking first in quality and fourth in access, and Indiana has the worst early education system, ranking last in quality and fourth worst for resources and economic support.

Fort specific metrics, New York ranked 30th for highest income requirements for state Pre-K eligibility, 24th highest total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool and 28th for the highest share of school districts that offer state preschool programs. Higher rankings included its preschool growth, placing 19th, and change in states spending per child enrolled in preschool, placing 17th.

A map detailing each state’s ranking and a chart with metrics are featured below:

Source: WalletHub
Overall Rank StateTotal Score Access Quality Resources & Economic Support 
1Arkansas74.704120
2Nebraska70.725222
3District of Columbia68.1121923
4Maryland65.142428
5Alabama63.2314610
6Rhode Island63.182961
7Vermont63.1214618
8West Virginia62.318832
9New Jersey57.6912252
10Oregon57.5419183
11New Mexico57.399395
12Oklahoma55.7563916
13Illinois55.4334524
14South Carolina54.32131430
15Kentucky54.10111344
16Washington53.57202112
17Connecticut53.36151529
18Louisiana53.19211235
19Wisconsin53.1674227
20Delaware52.63231717
21Iowa51.68103826
22Tennessee51.67221150
23Maine50.94163914
24Hawaii50.6925266
25Alaska49.67262213
26Michigan49.47172625
27Virginia48.8648428
28Texas48.5942542
29California47.81312311
30Georgia45.7345933
31Ohio44.86282040
32Utah44.7837437
33North Carolina43.9847931
34Arizona42.53273649
35Mississippi42.46302636
36Nevada42.1850164
37Colorado42.11412421
38Pennsylvania41.8046379
39Florida40.99352637
40Wyoming39.23322638
41South Dakota38.97342638
42New York37.91434619
43Montana37.00362646
44Idaho36.39402643
45Kansas36.13185041
46New Hampshire35.57382651
47Minnesota34.04494415
48Massachusetts32.46444834
49Missouri30.35394945
50North Dakota28.64335147
51Indiana20.79512648

Full results from the study can be found on the WalletHub website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News