New York early education system ranked 10th worst nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With pre-school enrollment dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York’s early education system has been found to be one of the worst in the country.

This was determined by a study conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, which compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Data sets in the study ranged from a share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program to number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in these programs.

New York ranked tenth worst overall with low rankings in quality and access. The study also found that Arkansas has the best early education system, ranking first in quality and fourth in access, and Indiana has the worst early education system, ranking last in quality and fourth worst for resources and economic support.

Fort specific metrics, New York ranked 30th for highest income requirements for state Pre-K eligibility, 24th highest total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool and 28th for the highest share of school districts that offer state preschool programs. Higher rankings included its preschool growth, placing 19th, and change in states spending per child enrolled in preschool, placing 17th.

A map detailing each state’s ranking and a chart with metrics are featured below:

Overall Rank State Total Score Access Quality Resources & Economic Support 1 Arkansas 74.70 4 1 20 2 Nebraska 70.72 5 2 22 3 District of Columbia 68.11 2 19 23 4 Maryland 65.14 24 2 8 5 Alabama 63.23 14 6 10 6 Rhode Island 63.18 29 6 1 7 Vermont 63.12 1 46 18 8 West Virginia 62.31 8 8 32 9 New Jersey 57.69 12 25 2 10 Oregon 57.54 19 18 3 11 New Mexico 57.39 9 39 5 12 Oklahoma 55.75 6 39 16 13 Illinois 55.43 3 45 24 14 South Carolina 54.32 13 14 30 15 Kentucky 54.10 11 13 44 16 Washington 53.57 20 21 12 17 Connecticut 53.36 15 15 29 18 Louisiana 53.19 21 12 35 19 Wisconsin 53.16 7 42 27 20 Delaware 52.63 23 17 17 21 Iowa 51.68 10 38 26 22 Tennessee 51.67 22 11 50 23 Maine 50.94 16 39 14 24 Hawaii 50.69 25 26 6 25 Alaska 49.67 26 22 13 26 Michigan 49.47 17 26 25 27 Virginia 48.86 48 4 28 28 Texas 48.59 42 5 42 29 California 47.81 31 23 11 30 Georgia 45.73 45 9 33 31 Ohio 44.86 28 20 40 32 Utah 44.78 37 43 7 33 North Carolina 43.98 47 9 31 34 Arizona 42.53 27 36 49 35 Mississippi 42.46 30 26 36 36 Nevada 42.18 50 16 4 37 Colorado 42.11 41 24 21 38 Pennsylvania 41.80 46 37 9 39 Florida 40.99 35 26 37 40 Wyoming 39.23 32 26 38 41 South Dakota 38.97 34 26 38 42 New York 37.91 43 46 19 43 Montana 37.00 36 26 46 44 Idaho 36.39 40 26 43 45 Kansas 36.13 18 50 41 46 New Hampshire 35.57 38 26 51 47 Minnesota 34.04 49 44 15 48 Massachusetts 32.46 44 48 34 49 Missouri 30.35 39 49 45 50 North Dakota 28.64 33 51 47 51 Indiana 20.79 51 26 48

Full results from the study can be found on the WalletHub website.