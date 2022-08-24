ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–One of New York’s most competitive primary races was in the 10th Congressional District. The democratic winner being announced as Dan Goldman, who will go up against Republican Benine Hamdan in November.

In the 12 district, two democratic incumbents, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney went head to head after redistricting placed them in the same district. Ultimately, it was Nadler who was declared the winner. He will face Republican Michael Zumbluskas.

In the southern portion of Western New York, New York State GOP chairman Nick Langworthy, narrowly beat out his controversial opponent Carl Paladino. He will be up against Democrat Max Della Pia in the general election.

One of the most closely watched races in the state was the Special Election in New York’s 19th Congressional District between Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro. Ryan celebrated the victory and will be finishing out the rest of Antonio Delgado’s term after he left to become Lieutenant Governor.

“I think what I learned in serving NY-19 was people really value accountability, transparency. They really value leadership. And not just partisanship. They want to make sure that the person they send, really cares about the work and cares about people who are across the political spectrum and I think in Pat Ryan, NY-19 has that kind of leader,” stated Delgado.

However, when it comes to the newly drawn District 19, Molinaro is running in the general election against Josh Reilly with hopes of serving a full congressional term in the new year.

At his watch party on Tuesday, Molinaro stated, “Whether it’s tonight or it’s November 8th, we are going to win the 19th Congressional district and give a voice to people who are working too damn hard and getting too little in return.”