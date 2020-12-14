New York administers first COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, NY – Earlier today, a Long Island I-C-U nurse helped make history in the battle against COVID-19.

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was among the first in New York, and the country, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Today was the first day of mass vaccinations across the U-S, with roughly 2 point 9 million doses expected to be distributed throughout the country this week.

During his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo said 10-thousand vaccinations were going to be administered across the state today.

While hopeful the vaccine will help, given the surge in cases due to Thanksgiving and small gatherings, Cuomo has concerns about the coming holidays.

“You’re going to go for Christmas, or Hanukkah, or Kwanza. You are going for Hanukkah, the number is going to go up. Then, you’re going to have New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. New Year’s Eve, everybody kisses somebody. It’s going to go up. Christmas week, let’s go skiing, let’s take a drive. It’s going to go up. That’s what people have to spend emotional energy around,” says Cuomo.

Cuomo also spoke about the clusters throughout the state, with regions such as the Finger Lakes, Western New York, and Central New York seeing some of the highest number of positive cases and hospitalizations.