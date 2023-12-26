BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year for parties and events. If you’re not sure what to do or where to go, NewsChannel 34 has got you covered.

To help you start your 2024 off on the right foot, we’ve created a list of a few local events perfect for ringing in the new year.

Local Events

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to another year of good vibes and great local entertainment.

Binghamton Black Bears: Start your New Year’s Eve off with Binghamton’s hockey team! The Black Bears will take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at 5 p.m. at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. To purchase tickets, visit binghamtonblackbears.com.

Frozen in Time Ball Drop: Anna and Elsa have traveled all the way from Arendelle to celebrate New Year’s Eve with their friends at Animal Adventure Park. Guests can ring in the New Year early as the park will be holding an unofficial ball drop at noon. Those in attendance can also visit the animals, take pictures with the sisters, and enjoy the holiday lights one last time this season. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For tickets, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.

New Year’s Eve Bash: Say goodbye to 2023 with the Bundy Musuem of History and Art as it hosts a New Year’s Eve Bash. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., there will be live performances from local bands Mind the Gap and Break of Aggression as well as appearances from special guests. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

New Year’s Eve Original Rock Show: Rock into the new year with Tap House 66. With performances from Heavy Delish and the Bone Throwers as well as Dinner with Sinners, you’ll be sure to start off 2024 with sweet grooves. Bands will play from 9 to midnight. Tap House 66 is located at 66 North Broad Street in Johnson City.

Local Parties

Find your most glamorous outfit and get ready for a new year full of friends, festivities, and fun.

New Years Eve Ball Drop: Join Station 45 American Chop House for an evening of glitz and glamour. Held at 45 Lewis Street, the ball drop is returning to Binghamton once again. The event is free and open to the public. Those in attendance will also be able to get a first look inside of the new restaurant as Station 45’s bar will be open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for guests ages 21 and over.

New Year’s Eve at Stadium 138: Come dressed to impress at downtown Binghamton’s newest restaurant and sports bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Stadium 138 is located at 138 Washington Street in Binghamton.

New Years Eve Glitter Ball: Lost Dog Cafe’s annual Glitterball is even bigger and better this year. The cafe will be turned into a massive dancefloor, with the lounge serving as a place to rest from the craziness. Beginning at 8 p.m., guests can enjoy performances some of Binghamton’s most fabulous drag queens as well as dancing and a champagne toast to the New Year. Lost Dog encourages everyone to wear glitter, sparkles, rhinestones, or anything that shines. The event is for those aged 21 and over. There will be a $5 cover fee. Lost Dog Cafe is located at 222 Water Street in Binghamton.

Are we missing your New Year’s Eve event?

Let us know! If there are any local events you’d like to share, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.