VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Shops of Vestal are welcoming a new store to their plaza.

Maurices, the leading women’s fashion retailer, is set to open on July 22. The brand offers size-inclusive clothing that is affordable and versatile. Known for their customer service, women will be able to find denim, sleepwear, swim, accessories, and a variety of dressy clothes with help from the store’s stylists.

Other favorite retailers located in the plaza include Old Navy, Home Goods, Michael’s Craft Store, Bath and Body Works, Famous Footwear, Gertrude Hawk Chocolate, and Kay Jewlers.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and they will be open seven days a week. The Shops at Vestal are located at 2317 Vestal Parkway East.