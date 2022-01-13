BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of 14 high school seniors got to experience the business world, first hand.

The New Visions Business Academy BOCES students spent months working with local businesses learning what it’s like to own and operate one.

The students created 2 products to sell, 1st was the Cordanizerz.

Its a small piece of silicone with an adhesive back, used to organize office supplies and cords.

200 of those were produced and all have been sold.

2nd was the Wazy Wraps, which senior at Susquehenna Valley, Ava Spottek, says was one of the biggest challenges she and her group faced.

“Once we gathered together in the church, figured out what we were going to do, talked to Sara who came up with the idea for ironing the wax on instead. We started to pull it back together and realize that when we come together, that we will be able to figure it out. It’s not impossible, failure wasn’t the only option,” says Spottek.

Spottek was a member of the Supply Chain group.

Waxy Wraps is a bundle of 3 eco friendly alternatives to saran wrap and aluminum foil.

Senior at Vestal, Olivia Muse was the CEO of the company, Future 14.

It is hard as a young possible, potential entrepreneur to go out there and meet people that are very like minded to you. Getting thrown into a group that you know will meet your expectations is amazing,” says Muse.

At the end of today’s presentation, the students ended up donating a total of 4 thousand dollars to 6 local charities.

The charities were, Mothers and Babies Perinatal network, a Room to Heal, Danielle House, Saint Patrick’s, Crime Victims Assistance Center, and Willow’s Wings.

There were 2 Junior Achievement volunteers associated with this project, Scott Weissmann of M&T Bank and Sheila Doyle of Binghamton University.

Muse said that this was the opportunity of a life time.