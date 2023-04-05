NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Visions Federal Credit Union announced the opening of its new branch in Newark Valley at 7198 State Route 38.

The opening of the office concludes a year-long project to tear down and rebuild the old facility at the same location.

“We have strong roots in Newark Valley, and this construction project was our way of reinvesting in the community,” said Jessica Blaha, Branch Manager. “Our new building has more space, updated equipment, and it’s at our familiar location on the corner of Routes 38 and 38B.”

The branch will feature all services that were available at the prior location, including a full-service teller line, walk-up ATM, and office space to assist with lending, account services, and business solutions.

Visions has also added a drive-up ATM and is planning to install a free coin counting machine for members.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the beginning of June.