“Baby it’s Cold Outside” makeover; the controversy continues

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. People magazine has named Legend as the sexiest man alive in their special double issue on newsstands nationwide on Nov. 15. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Songs from the Most Wonderful Time of the Year can also be controversial – especially Baby It’s Cold Outside, which some are seeing with new eyes since the Me Too movement.

The original song, written by Frank Loesser in the 1940’s, it was first sung by Loesser and his wife, indicating guests that it was time to leave a party they were hosting.

Now, it’s all about a man being too “pushy” with his female companion.

Music stars John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, however, have had enough with the old fashioned lyrics, and took to recording their own version of the song.

Legend’s new version has lines such as:

I simply should go/ Text me when you get home

What will my friends think/I think they should rejoice

If I have one more drink/It’s your body and it’s your choice

But maybe justice a cigarette more/Oh that’s something we should probably explore

The song ends with Legend singing, “Baby, just go.”

However, the pair is not getting the reaction they may have thought.

“The new Baby Its Cold Outside is TERRIBLE!” one Twitter user wrote.

Stars such as Sharon Osbourne call it “ridiculous.”

However, there also seems to be appreciation for the new, revised song, especially in the Gen Zs and millennials, whom the song seems directed at.

“John Legend just saved Christmas” said another Twitter user.

View The Voice performance here