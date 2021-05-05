New “Upstate Eats” trail explores the best parts of Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo

BINGHAMTON, NY – As people feel more comfortable traveling, tourism officials in 4 Upstate cities are looking to lure in visitors by appealing to their stomachs.

It’s called the Upstate Eats Trail.

Market research shows that travelers in 2021 are more likely to opt for food road trips to ease them back into safe traveling.

The trail connects Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton.

It stretches about 225 miles long between the four cities, showing off different regional food culture.

Visitors participating will learn the origins of Buffalo wings in Buffalo, Garbage Plates in Rochester, salt potatoes in Syracuse, and spiedies in Binghamton.

The trail features 20 different stops, 5 in each city and additional suggestions to other places, known as “side dishes.”

Director of Visit Binghamton, Judi Hess says each of these restaurants has something unique to offer tourists.

“And so anyway that we can try to help promote them, and bring awareness to them is a plus. Any increase in business for them is big right now. So just trying to get creative on new ways to show off our community and to bring new people into the area,” says Hess.

The trail also takes visitors off the interstate for some scenic drives between each city along Lake Ontario, Erie Canal, Finger Lakes and the rolling hills of Central New York.

It also brings you past some historic sites like the Harriet Tubman house in Auburn or the Jell-O Gallery in LeRoy.

The 5 food places being showcased in Greater Binghamton are Apple Hills Cafe, Beer Tree Brewing, Consol’s Family Kitchen, The Little Venice, and Lupos S and S Char Pit.

If interested in learning more about the trail just visit UpstateEatsTrail.com.