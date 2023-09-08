TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New SUNY Broome President, Tony Hawkins will speak with community members over the coming weeks.

These conversations will come in the form of public forums between Hawkins and various groups at SUNY Broome and in the community at large. The initiative comes as a part of Hawkins’ pledge to spend 100 days better learning the community.

During the forums, Hawkins will take in questions and concerns from attendees.

The first forum will be exclusive to students, and is scheduled for September 14th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MRC Science Building in SUNY Broome.

A community-wide forum will take place at a to be determined date. Updates can be found on SUNY Broome’s Facebook page.