BINGHAMTN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, in collaboration with the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibit ‘Sports Matter’ on June 22.

This exhibit is an interactive experience set to give kids and sports fans the opportunity to play their favorite games and learn about the impact of sports on and off of the field. Children will be able to participate in a variety of sports all while celebrating the deep history of DICK’s Sporting Goods in our area.

Some elements included in this exhibit are putting greens, a multi-sport simulator, a fishing station, and more. ‘Sports Matter’ also pays homage to the original DICK’s Sporting Goods with a replica of its Binghamton location on Court Street. Located outside in the Story Garden, a golf chipping experience is featured to honor the late Tim Meyers, a beloved DICK’s employee.

Admission to the ‘Sports Matter’ exhibit is free with admission. Tickets to the Discovery Center are $10 and free for members and children under one and can be purchased in person.