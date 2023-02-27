ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new poll of New Yorkers shows less satisfaction with Governor Hochul’s performance while President Biden’s numbers are up.

A Siena College survey of 744 registered voters showed a slight decrease for Hochul in her favorability, with 46% having a positive opinion of her, 43% negative and 11% neutral.

That’s down from 48% favorability rate last month, which was her high water mark.

Conversely, Biden’s favorability jumped 5 points in the last month.

54% of New Yorkers now view the President favorably while 43% do not.

That’s an improvement over January when voters were more evenly divided, with 49% in favor and 47% not.