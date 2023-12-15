TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A new furry friend will soon be patrolling the roads with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, but he can’t start without having a name first and needs the public’s help.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, a new K-9 unit was recently acquired by the department after the retirement and departure of narcotics K-9s in the county.

The department said that this dog will be used as a single-purpose narcotics detection unit and will serve alongside deputies.

The department found and chose a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharsville, Pennsylvania.

The purchase of the dog was made available due to a donation the department received from Sean’s K9 organization. The non-profit organization started after Sean M. Walsh, a California man who dreamed of being a K-9 handler for the Santa Clara Police Department, was killed during military deployment in Afghanistan back in 2011. Days after learning of his death, Walsh’s mother and friends started the organization to help departments across the country afford and sustain K-9 programs.

Deputy Kenny of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to be the handler for the new narcotics K-9. The two are expected to be patrolling soon with the hope that the dog will be certified by April 2024. The dog will not be trained in bite or apprehension work but will focus on passive detection alerts. Because of this style of training, the new K-9 unit will be approachable and capable of working around people, including children.

Before all of the action can begin, however, the dog still needs a name. The sheriff’s department has chosen four possible names, with each name having a connection to locations throughout the county.

Voting is simple and easy, all someone has to do is go to the polling website to read the story about the dog, each of the four names, and the stories behind them before casting a vote with no account required.