TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Greater Binghamton has a new roundabout.

The new mini traffic circle is at the intersection of Upper Front Street, also known as Route 11, and the on and off ramps to Interstate 81 North.



The opening coincided with the new bridge taking Upper Front over 81 opening as well.



It’s part of an overall 16 million dollar project that will also see another roundabout located on the north end of the bridge at the intersection with Old Front Street and the 81 South ramps.



The project also includes upgrades to the intersection of Upper Front and Bevier Streets near the entrance to Otsiningo Park.