JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Applications are being accepted for the sixth round of Broome County’s Small Community Grant Fund, and already, one local non-profit is using the funding to move into a new facility.

More than $1 million was budgeted for community improvement projects.

Gigi’s Playhouse is one of the several organizations to receive funding and is using it to move into a new space in the Oakdale Commons. Gigi’s offers educational, therapeutic and career development programs for people with down syndrome of all ages.

The programs coordinator, Anna Bruce says that the new facility will is adding an additional 2,000 square feet and is expected to open at the start of the new year.

“So many other families that don’t even know that we currently exist, will have access to our programs. Which are all completely free. And so, we’re really thrilled to be able to continue to expand our program offerings and also be able to expand to more families within the community,” said Bruce.

Notable projects that were funded through the Small Community Fund include equipment for EMS, improvements to the Town of Chenango Town Hall, and various ADA upgrades.

Applications for this round of funding are due by October 11 at 4 p.m. Information about the application process can be found at gobroomecounty.com/planning.