New rose mosaic at the YWCA

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a long 16 months, the rose mosaic in the lobby of the Y-W-C-A is finally complete.

This mosaic features over 1,000 different roses and includes a powerful messages.

The mosaic was created to give everyone a sense of hope and beauty, and it’s purpose is to help uplift everyone that walks through the door.

Approximately 15 women took part in making roses, 5 of which committed and stayed through till the end.

Owner of Jablon Studios, Emily Jablon, says that this mosaic has been a healthy outlet for so many women.

“You know like, you can blossom. This is definitely by far my most impactful, effective program. I don’t often have success stories being blurted out as you saw, ever. It’s amazing,” says Jablon.

Back in 2019, Jablon Studios and Y-W-C-A Binghamton partnered together to create a social program.
This program is available to all residents of the Y-W-C-A and their children as well.

Jablon says the plan is to be able to create mosaics in other Y-W-C-A’s, where the women that helped create this one, will go to these different Y-W-C-A’s and teach classes.

