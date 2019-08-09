New Roman Catholic Bishop installed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Two months after being promoted by Pope Francis, Douglas Lucia was ordained a bishop yesterday and installed as the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse which includes Broome and Chenango Counties.

Nearly 1,000 people, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City, filled the altar and pews at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Downtown Syracuse for the afternoon ceremony.

Lucia was presented with his Bishop’s rings, the miter to wear on his head and his staff to shepherd his flock of Catholics.

He gave his first homily as Bishop and demonstrated that he knows what the favorite color of Syracuse is.

“Just so you know, they have tried to train me properly for my new role. They even sent me with the proper attire. Lest I get myself in trouble, there’s a green one on the way,” Lucia said.

Lucia said he didn’t want the day to be about him.

Rather, he wanted it to be an example of the Catholic Church at its best.

Lucia, who comes from Ogdensburg, took over for Bishop Robert Cunningham, who was forced by canon law to give up the job at age 75.