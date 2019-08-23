New research links blood pressure and Alzheimer’s

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Data backing a local professor’s research may provide a way to decrease people’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

Doctor Ken McLeod, a Professor at Binghamton University and president of Sonostics, has researched the link between blood pressure and Alzheimer’s.

McLeod says the one constant for developing dementia is chronically low blood pressure.

He says beyond the age of fifty or sixty blood pressure lowers in large part due to the weakening of the soleus muscle in your calf which helps pump blood from the lower part of your body back up to your heart.

The Soleus muscle also weakens if you are sitting too much.

To prevent that, Sonostics developed the HeartPartner which stimulates the soleus muscle and helps strengthen it.

McLeod says this could be a major breakthrough in preventing Alzheimer’s.

“Given that there’s no cure for the end stage, the whole point is to not get there. So we want to prevent. As people start to develop these symptoms, what we want to do is stop it right there and bring it back. That really is the goal, not to treat Alzheimer’s because it’s not at all clear that’s possible. But it’s very realistic goal to prevent people from progressing to that stage,” he says.

McLeod says cognitive functions in the brain change when your diastolic blood pressure, which is the bottom number, dips below 80.

He says you are at risk when your diastolic blood pressure goes below 70 so it’s important to address it if that occurs.