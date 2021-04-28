New Red Cross vehicle funded by local foundations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Red Cross volunteers have a new, modern, stream-lined apparatus to use when assisting the survivors of disaster.

The Southern Tier Chapter of the Red Cross recently purchased a 150 thousand dollar Emergency Response Vehicle that can be used to distribute food, information and other supplies following a disaster.

The funding for the vehicle came from 5 local foundations.

They are the Decker, Hoyt, Mee, Triad and Greater Norwich Foundations.

Board members from the Decker Foundation were on hand for a tour of the vehicle.

Interim Executive Director for the Southern Tier Chapter Alan Turner says the new ERV has a special redesign to make serving survivors more efficient.

“Every 8 minutes, the Red Cross assists families whose lives have been turned upside down by disaster. Much like the volunteers, who comprise 90% of the Red Cross workforce, our next generation emergency response vehicles, or ERV’s as we like to call them, are also on the front lines, assisting those in their hour of need.”

Turner says the ERV has better fuel efficiency, WiFi and more signs and windows than its predecessor.