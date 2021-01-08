New racial justice and equity fund gives money to local organizations

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new fund has been created to assist local organizations working to address racial justice.

The Community Foundation for South Central New York announced its first round of funding for its new Racial Justice and Equity Fund.

Over $27,000 in total were given to the Broome County Land Trust, Shanel Boyce Consulting, Coaching and Counseling, Support Black Business 607, the Chenango County Historical Society and the Southern Tier Alphas.

Community Development Liaison for Visions, Aisha Jasper, served as the Co-Chair of the fund.

As a young professional, she says this is a goal she’s been working toward for awhile.

“It’s really important work and a lot of grassroot efforts are going on right now that people are not so aware of, but they are doing fantastic work and they just need the support behind them. They just need some more backing and this fund is doing exactly that,” says Jasper.

The grants will pay for financial literacy programs, training for community organizers, a college and career readiness summit for young men and boys of color and more.

Jasper says the first round won’t be the last, and she encourages groups that didn’t get funding to come back and re-apply.