NEW YORK STATE – Despite some very vocal opposition to New York’s ongoing school mask mandate, a recent poll shows that most New Yorkers want more information before lifting it.

A survey by Siena College shows that 58 percent of respondents say the state should wait until it gets more data in early March before unmasking school students.

30 percent think the mandate should have already been lifted.

While 10 percent say it should go away when many schools end their February break next week.

When it comes to the indoor mask mandate for public facing businesses, 45 percent believe the mandate should still be in place while 31 percent feel it should have been lifted sooner.

20 percent say it ended at the right time.