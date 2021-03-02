New poll shows Cuomo in precarious position

Governor Cuomo stands in a precarious position according to a new poll conducted by Emerson College, WIVT-TV and NewsNation.

Job approval for the Governor is only 38% positive, and 64% of New Yorkers polled said the Governor should not be re-elected for a 4th term next year.

38 percent of those polled think the Governor is guilty of the allegations, and 44% are unsure.

37 percent of voters says that the sexual harassment claims are grounds for resignation, and 45% think he should resign due to the nursing home controversy.

