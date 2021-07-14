New phone notification will alert you when there is an increase in overdose deaths

BROME COUNTY – Broome County is launching a new text alert program aimed at warning people about drug overdoses.

The Broome County Health Department is working with Partnership to End Addiction to help reduce overdoses with this new alert program.

Residents can receive a free notification that is sent directly to your mobile device when there is an increase in overdoses in a given area.

Marissa Knapp, Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator for Broome County, says the goal is to save lives.

“With the goal of someday hopefully getting to treatment, but we know not everyone is there. Everyone’s life is a life, it’s someone’s parent, someone’s brother, sister, child, neighbor. Everyone’s life is valuable and we just want to make sure that that person can stay alive as long as possible until they are ready for treatment, if ever,” says Knapp.

Knapp encourages everyone to have a Narcan kit available at all times just in case of an emergency.

Anyone interested in the SPIKE program can sign up for it anonymously by texting SPIKE to 1 (855) 963 5669.